Mauritius: Indian Foreign Secretary Visits New Civil Service College Site in Réduit

The Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India, Mr Vikram Misri, and the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Anurag Srivastava, accompanied by officers of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms effected a site visit of the New Civil Service College in Réduit on Saturday 21 December 2024.

The aim was to take stock of the progress in the construction of the New Civil Service College by NBCC (India) Limited.

It is recalled that the New Civil Service College being constructed to the tune of some Rs 400 million, with financial support from the Indian Government, would be a state-of-the-art infrastructure which would contribute to further empowering Public Service Officers.

About the project

The project which kickstarted in January 2022 will comprise an academic block and an auditorium. The academic building, spanning two floors, will house eight to ten classrooms, two video-conference rooms, a cafeteria, gym, a board meeting room, a library, office spaces, and parking facilities. On the other hand, the auditorium will have a seating exceeding 300 people.