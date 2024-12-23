Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) Member Up for Forgery

A 52-year-old member of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) recently appeared in court on allegations of deposing a forged document at the High Court.

Polisile Ncube was facing forgery and an alternative charge of fraud when she appeared before a Harare magistrate.

The complainant is Phillip Chipfumbu.

Chipfumbu and Ncube are all members of Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA)

Circumstances are that on July 14, 2023, the complainant filed a case against Zimbabwe Music Rights Association at the High Court, under High Court case number HCHC482/23.

The application was for a forensic audit at the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association.

In that case, the first accused was cited as the second respondent and the second accused was cited as the representative of Zimbabwe Music Rights Association.

It is the State's case that on July 20, 2023, the complainant went to the High Court and discovered that Ncube had deposed a forged document in the form of CR6 for Zimbabwe Music Rights Association dated April 12, 2023, which was not registered under the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property.

The CR6 for the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association dated April 12, 2023, was eventually registered under the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property on January 15, 2024 way after the complainant has already filed a police report.

A report was made leading to Ncube's arrest.