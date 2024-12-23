Kenya: Ministry of Education Dismisses Claims of Changes to University Entry Requirements

23 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has refuted claims that it plans to alter university entry requirements for the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a statement issued on Monday, dismissed reports suggesting that the government intends to raise the minimum university entry grade from C+ to B-.

Describing the allegations as "false and misleading," Ogamba urged Kenyans, particularly parents and students, to disregard the misinformation. "We urge Kenyans to rely on official communication from the Ministry of Education and disregard sensationalized or fabricated reports," the CS stated.

Public Concern Sparked by Article

The clarification came after a controversial article alleged that the Ministry of Education was planning to increase the entry grade to maintain the quality of university graduates in an increasingly competitive job market. The article claimed that Ogamba had announced the changes during a press briefing, sparking widespread concern among the public.

"This announcement marks a departure from the traditional university entry grade of C+, which has been the standard for years," the article stated.

Ogamba categorically denied these claims, reiterating that no such changes have been introduced.

KCSE Marking Nearing Completion

The incident coincides with the nearing completion of the marking process for the 2024 KCSE examinations. Earlier, the CS announced that KCSE results would be released in January 2025 instead of December due to delays caused by the high number of candidates and the rigorous scrutiny aimed at curbing cheating.

The Ministry reassured Kenyans that any significant changes to the education system would only be made after thorough consultation and official announcements. Parents and students have been advised to remain calm and await the release of the results.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.