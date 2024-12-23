Kenya: Ministry of Health Issues Advisory for a Safe and Healthy Festive Season

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has issued an advisory urging Kenyans to prioritize safety and health during the festive season.

In a statement released on Monday, Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki emphasized the importance of vigilance during the holidays. "While this is a time to celebrate and connect with loved ones, it is equally important to stay alert to potential risks in order to ensure a safe and joyful season for all," Muthoni said.

Food Safety Measures

The Ministry highlighted the need for strict hygiene practices when preparing meals, including frequent handwashing, thorough cooking, serving food hot, and promptly refrigerating leftovers.

"To prevent cross-contamination, raw and cooked foods should be kept separate, and only clean, treated, or boiled water should be used for cooking and drinking," the advisory stated.

Road Safety

Kenyans were urged to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, ensure vehicles are roadworthy, and take regular breaks on long journeys to prevent fatigue.

Public Safety

In light of increased activities in crowded areas, the Ministry advised Kenyans to stay alert, secure personal belongings, and keep emergency contacts easily accessible.

Preventing Illness

To prevent the spread of diseases, the Ministry encouraged staying hydrated, protecting against extreme weather conditions, and practicing good respiratory hygiene. Those managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, HIV, or TB were reminded to carry sufficient medication for the holiday period.

"Anyone feeling unwell should seek medical attention promptly," the statement added.

Mental Health

Mental health was a key focus, with the Ministry advising Kenyans to balance social commitments, ensure adequate rest, engage in physical activity, and limit alcohol consumption.

"Respecting others' choices regarding alcohol and maintaining emotional connections with loved ones can help nurture emotional well-being," the Ministry stated.

Water Safety

For those planning activities near water, the Ministry stressed the importance of safety. Children should always be supervised near pools, rivers, or beaches, and swimming alone or under the influence of alcohol should be avoided.

The advisory underscores the government's commitment to ensuring Kenyans enjoy a safe, healthy, and joyous festive season.

