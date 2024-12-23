Kenya: Afrigas Envisions Unprecedented Safety As Kenyans Adopt LPG

Nairobi — As Kenya advances toward its goal of achieving universal access to clean cooking by 2030, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) adoption is steadily growing, offering safer and more efficient cooking solutions.

Over 9.1 million Kenyans still rely on traditional cooking fuels, which pose significant health and environmental risks. LPG is increasingly seen as a viable alternative to mitigate these challenges.

Comprehensive safety measures are being implemented to ensure secure LPG usage. These include rigorous quality control checks for gas cylinders and equipment, advanced valve and regulator technologies to reduce gas leakage risks, and consumer education programs on safe LPG handling and usage. Authorities also ensure compliance with international safety standards and Kenyan regulations.

LPG adoption aims to transform how Kenyan households approach cooking energy, emphasizing affordability and convenience.

As more Kenyans transition to LPG, the goal is not only to enhance household safety but also to contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment aligned with the country's sustainability targets.