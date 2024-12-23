Uganda: Heavy Rainfall Leaves Mubende-Kasanda Route Impassable, Authorities Respond

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc on the Mubende-Kasanda route at Kalongo, rendering it impassable and causing significant disruptions for travelers.

Flooding and road deterioration have made the route unsafe, forcing authorities to step in with swift measures to address the crisis and provide alternative travel options.

Michael Kananura, the Community Liaison Officer and Public Relations Officer for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, confirmed the situation in a public statement shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

He urged travelers to exercise caution and remain patient as efforts to restore the road are underway.

"Due to heavy rainfall, the route between Mubende and Kasanda at Kalongo is currently impassable," Kananura announced. "A joint team from UNRA and Police is on-site assessing the situation and working on a response." The statement reassured the public that steps are being taken to resolve the issue promptly.

In the interim, alternative routes have been recommended to minimize disruptions.

Travelers heading from Kampala to Mubende are advised to use Hoima Road through Kiboga via Kakumiro to Mubende.

For those traveling to Fort Portal, the suggested route is through Hoima, Kagadi, and Kyenjojo to Fort Portal.

These routes are expected to provide safer and more reliable passage for motorists.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and the Police have deployed teams to the affected area to assess the damage and initiate repairs.

Their joint efforts underscore a commitment to maintaining road safety and ensuring mobility for the public, even under challenging circumstances.

Kananura also emphasized the importance of road safety during this period.

"We encourage all travelers to exercise caution and follow traffic guidelines during their journeys," he said, reminding road users of their role in ensuring safety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This incident highlights the importance of disaster preparedness and the need for rapid responses to natural calamities.

Travelers are encouraged to stay informed through official updates and plan their journeys accordingly.

The swift action by UNRA and the Police reflects their dedication to minimizing the impact of adverse weather conditions on road users while prioritizing public safety and convenience.