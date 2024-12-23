Namibia: Ohangwena Community Urged to Stay Away From Cucashops

As the rainy season begins, the communities of the Ohangwena region have been urged to take advantage and maximise on cultivating the fields.

This call was made by Ohangwena region governor Sébastian Ndeitunga last week.

Some northern parts of Namibia have been receiving sporadic rain showers over the past week, which has ignited the hope of more rain to come. The northern communal farmers' livelihoods depends on the harvest of pearl millets, sorghum, beans and groundnuts.

The rainy season is also seen as an opportunity to salvage the animals that have not succumbed to the drought.

"It is important to note that the rains have taken longer to arrive but many areas of the region are now receiving rain. This means we should all begin ploughing and planting our fields," said Ndeitunga.

"No bars or cucashops should open early in the morning before people have had a chance to work in the fields and the bars should close early enough to allow everyone sufficient time to rest for more work on the following days," he said.

Meanwhile, Odille Kgobetsi from the Namibia Meteorological Services says predictions for the coming weekend include the northern regions receiving moderate rain showers.