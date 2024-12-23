Namibia: Mbumba Encourages Sharing Spirit During Festive Season, Salutes Essential Workers

President Nangolo Mbumba has called on Namibians to embrace a spirit of generosity and unity during the Christmas season, urging Namibian citizens to care for those less fortunate.

The president released a statement on Monday ahead of Christmas on Wednesday, 25 December.

"As we celebrate this season of love and peace, let us also remember the less fortunate among us," Mbumba said in his Christmas message.

"I urge all Namibians to share and care under the banner of 'One Namibia, One Nation'."

He highlighted the significance of Christmas as a time for family, spiritual reflection, and giving back.

Mbumba encouraged Namibians to reach out to children, the elderly, and vulnerable members of society through acts of kindness and charity.

"Christmas is not only a time to receive, but an opportunity to give to those in need," he added, stressing the importance of spreading love and generosity.

Mbumba also acknowledged the contributions of essential workers who continue to serve the nation during the festive period.

"To the brave men and women in uniform and those who work tirelessly to keep our nation safe, I extend my deepest gratitude for your dedication and selflessness."

The president urged citizens to prioritise safety, particularly on the roads, by avoiding drinking and driving.

"Celebrate responsibly and safely," he said.