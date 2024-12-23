South Africa: UCT VC's 2024 Year-End Message - a Time for Reflection and Gratitude

23 December 2024
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

With 2024 drawing to a close, the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Mosa Moshabela, briefly reflects on a year marked by meaningful and impactful transitions. In his year-end address and message, Prof Moshabela praises the resilience and dedication of the UCT community. He thanks the community for remaining committed to UCT's success and sustainability.

Prof Moshabela expresses his gratitude for the spirit of ubuntu and generosity that defined the year, and he encourages reflection on UCT's many achievements, showcased on UCT News. The VC extends his warm wishes for a joyful festive season and a rejuvenating start to the new year.

