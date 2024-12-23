Mauritius: Closing of the International Kreol Festival in Mahébourg - Embracing Our Anchors

23 December 2024
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

Over two centuries ago, cannon fire echoed across the Grand Port bay, marking the island's tumultuous history. Today, the vibrant sound of the Kreol Festival transforms the Mahébourg Waterfront, where tourists marvel at the colorful pirogues preparing for a regatta. As history unfolds in this lively scene, Red Handkerchief Island and Lion Mountain watch over the festivities, bearing witness to progress.

The International Kreol Festival culminates at a site rich in heritage. Following its launch at Le Morne, this celebrated event has captivated audiences worldwide through its broadcast across numerous channels. After 19 editions, it's time to expand our focus to include Rodrigues, Agaléga, and the Chagos Islands, particularly as we look forward to a hopeful resolution regarding the Chagos archipelago in 2025.

The late Edouard Maunick once asked, 'Ki kote la mer?'--a sentiment still felt along the shores of Mahébourg. Congratulations are in order for Tourism Minister Richard Duval, whose quick action helped bring this celebration of Creole culture to life. Politicians must now champion the enduring legacy of the Festival International Créole, showcasing the island's cuisine, music, and art, which flourished over ten days of cultural exchange.

As we reflect on Mahébourg's past, we recognize the invisible threads that bind our community. The Festival fosters a sense of fraternity and offers an opportunity to confront fears of the future. The spirit of Sir Gaëtan Duval lingers, reminding us of the rich political and cultural legacy that continues to shape our tourism and identity.

With the International Kreol Festival now concluded, we must begin laying the groundwork for its future in December 2025. Our shared Creolité awaits, urging us to find the anchors that will ensure this beautiful celebration endures for generations to come.

