Somalia: Governor of Banadir Region and Mogadishu Mayor Chair Districts of Banadir Region Meeting in Mogadishu

23 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Governor of Banaadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, has on Sunday chaired the Districts of Banaadir Region meeting in Mogadishu .

The main agenda included enhancing the city's appearance, addressing water drainage and sewerage systems, security, and preparations for the upcoming one-person-one-vote election in Banaadir Region.

The Mayor of Mogadishu presented priority plans, including a peaceful, clean, and green city, ensuring the community has access to basic services, and returning power to the people to elect their leaders.

He also urged the district administrations of Banaadir Region to collaborate in the development of the capital, serve the community with transparency and integrity, and provide support for people with special needs and internally displaced persons in the city.

The meeting, attended by the Deputy Governors of Banaadir Region, also included presentations on preparations for the 2025 annual budget, the structure of the district administrations, the 2025 work plan, and strengthening the security of the capital.

