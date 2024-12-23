Africa: Mauritius and South Africa to Strengthen Cultural Ties in 2025

The High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Mauritius, Dr Hlamalani Nelly Manzini, paid a courtesy call, this morning, to the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea, at the seat of his Ministry in Port-Louis.

In a statement, High Commissioner Manzini described the meeting as crucial and highlighted that discussions focussed on revitalising cultural and diplomatic ties between Mauritius and South Africa. She also congratulated the Minister on his new role and commended the efforts of the new Government.

Dr Manzini further emphasised that importance of strengthening partnerships with Africa and transforming agreements into practical outcomes. She noted that both parties reviewed diplomatic processes and finalised an implementation framework, scheduled for signing in early 2025.

The South African High Commissioner moreover expressed satisfaction about the renewed collaboration, noting that the Minister's enthusiasm underscores a strong commitment to enhancing ties through the Nelson Mandela Centre for African Culture and agreements with institutions such as the Robben Island Museum.

Furthermore, High Commissioner Manzini indicated that discussions also revolved around the interest in a youth-driven technological innovation that showcases arts and culture in real time. This initiative, she said, holds great promise for merging tradition with modernity and fostering cultural connections between Mauritius and South Africa.