Sudan: Accountability for Those Who Undermine a Sustainable Peace in South Sudan Press Statement

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

Today the United States is announcing steps to impose visa restrictions on multiple individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining and impeding a sustainable peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

We note the continued failure of South Sudan’s leaders to use their nation’s resources to the benefit of its people, their failure to end public corruption and elite capture of the country’s resources, their failure to protect the people of South Sudan from abuses and violations of their human rights, including civil and political rights, and their failure to maintain peace.

The United States had hoped to join the people of South Sudan this week in celebrating their country’s first election since the creation of an independent Republic of South Sudan. Instead, we mark another missed opportunity for the transitional government of South Sudan to bring the cycle of election delays to an end and respect the people of South Sudan.

Today’s actions demonstrate the United States’ continued support for the people of South Sudan and their aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law, and our ongoing commitment to promote accountability for those failing to maintain peace.

This is the third tranche of actions taken pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and National Act under the policy announced in 2019 for individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining and impeding a sustainable peace in South Sudan, along with their family members.