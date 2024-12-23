Congo-Kinshasa: Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Mandate of MONUSCO

document

New York — AS DELIVERED

The United States is pleased to have voted to renew MONUSCO’s mandate for one year. And we thank France and [Sierra Leone] for their efforts.

This resolution supports the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s request for a more flexible and gradual approach to MONUSCO’s withdrawal. And we look forward to reviewing plans further defining this approach once finalized by MONUSCO and the DRC government, as the resolution calls for.

That said: While we fully support the extension of MONUSCO’s mandate, we remain dismayed that some members of the Council resisted the inclusion of language factually describing Rwanda’s role in the eastern DRC.

Over the last year, the UN Group of Experts has meticulously documented Rwanda’s deployment of 3,000-4,000 troops on DRC soil; and its influence over M23 operations.

In the face of such extensive evidence, why are members resorting to euphemisms, rather than simply naming Rwanda directly?

In order for the mission to fully implement its mandate and conduct operations in DRC, it must have an understanding of the reality on the ground.

By speaking around these challenges, and failing to name their perpetrators, we do a disservice to UN and humanitarian personnel, who are endangered by Rwanda’s deployment of sophisticated weaponry, GPS interference, and support for M23.

Most of all, we do a disservice to the thousands upon thousands of civilians suffering from the violence.

Colleagues, the world looks to the UN Security Council to describe the facts on the ground, particularly those which could constitute a threat to international peace and security.

We are deeply concerned by this week’s reports of M23 advances into North Kivu, and seizure of new territory supported by RDF artillery, RDF troop reinforcements, and RDF resupply convoys – a clear violation of the ongoing ceasefire.

We call on all parties to abide by their commitments under the Luanda Process, and to fully support the Reinforced Ad-Hoc Verification Mechanism.

We are deeply disappointed that Rwandan President Kagame declined to attend the Tripartite Summit on Peace and Security on December 15, forfeiting a significant opportunity to advance peace efforts and end longstanding suffering in the region.

We urge the leaders of DRC and Rwanda to reconvene as soon as possible under the steadfast leadership of Angola.

Colleagues, we must not lose sight of how far we have come.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Due to the hard work of Angola, the DRC, Rwanda, and their regional and international partners, we have achieved several key milestones since July, with the signing of a ceasefire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda and the establishment of the Angolan-led ad hoc verification mechanism to monitor the ceasefire.

Solutions are in hand for neutralizing the FDLR, commencing the withdrawal of the RDF, and initiating discussions with M23.

We urge all to come back to the table and agree to take action on the necessary steps to resolve this conflict and sow the seeds of lasting peace.

Let this moment not pass us by. Thank you.