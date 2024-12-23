El Zurug / El Fasher / Zamzam Camp / Abu Zereiga — Sudan's Joint Forces, a coalition of armed movements aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces, announced the capture of El Zurug, a major paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stronghold in North Darfur. The operation, which took place on Saturday, reportedly targeted a key military base housing six garrisons. Fierce battles lasting over five hours culminated in the joint force claiming victory, according to reports obtained by Radio Dabanga.

El Zurug, located near the Sudanese-Libyan-Chadian border triangle, holds immense strategic importance as a vital route for smuggling operations and military logistics. The RSF has reportedly used the area since 2017 to build a military stronghold, forcibly displacing over 140,000 residents to consolidate control.

Maj Ahmed Hussein, spokesperson for the joint forces, detailed the scale of the operation, revealing that El Zurug's military base and airport, along with four other bases, had been seized. He alleged that these facilities served as critical hubs for smuggling weapons and personnel into Sudan and functioned as RSF supply routes. Hussein also reported the confiscation of significant quantities of fuel, weapons, and ammunition.

Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minawi supported the operation, stating in a post on X that it was a response to RSF attacks targeting El Fasher, Zamzam Camp, and Abu Zereiga. Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim, leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, described El Zurug as the RSF's "most important stronghold" in North Darfur and praised the joint force's success.

The RSF countered on Sunday, claiming they had regained control of El Zurug following a dawn assault. In a statement, the RSF accused the joint forces of committing atrocities, including ethnic cleansing and the deliberate killing of women, children, and the elderly.

According to the paramilitary group, they also alleged that civilian infrastructure, including homes, markets, and water wells, had been deliberately destroyed. Video footage released by the RSF purportedly showed extensive damage, including burnt-out markets and homes.

The joint forces dismissed these allegations. Julius Issawi, a member of its information committee, described the RSF's accusations as baseless propaganda designed to manipulate public opinion. He emphasised that the El Zurug base was a legitimate military target, asserting that civilians were not present at the site.

On Sunday, the joint forces shared videos allegedly showing their members inspecting captured RSF weapons and facilities, including abandoned bases.

El Basha Tebeig, advisor to RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, dismissed the footage as misleading and urged supporters to ignore what it called "false narratives."

*The Sudanese Joint Force is made up of fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction headed by Darfur Governor Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), the JEM faction led by Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim (JEM-JI), and several small rebel groups. These movements formed the Darfur Joint Force in June 2022 as agreed in the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement, to protect the people of Darfur. They renounced their neutrality in November last year and are now fighting against the RSF alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).