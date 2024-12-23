Ethiopia: Two Farmers Killed in Militant Attack in South Ethiopia's Kore Zone

Addis Abeba- Two local farmers were killed on Sunday, 22 December 2024, in an attack by armed militants in Kore Zone, South Ethiopia Regional State. The incident occurred in Qore Kebele of Gorka District while the farmers were herding cattle, residents and officials told Addis Standard.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, told Addis Standard that the attack was carried out by "Shene militants who crossed over from West Guji Zone of Oromia Region." The victims, identified as Yunusi Usman and Buchute Masresha, were reportedly killed while tending to their cattle.

The resident described the incident, stating: "First, they shot them with Kalashnikovs, then butchered them with machetes. What happened was beyond words--a very shameful and horrific act."

The funeral ceremony for the victims is scheduled for today, 23 December 2024, the resident reported.

The resident also noted that such attacks have been recurring since 2023. He claimed, "Shene militants coming from West Guji Zone infiltrate the area and kill peaceful people, likely to incite the local community against the government and overthrow the administration."

Another resident, who also requested anonymity, confirmed the attack and described the assailants as "unknown armed men." According to this account, the victims were killed while herding cattle in a farm area called Chafa in Qore Kebele.

"The community is gripped by fear," the resident said, adding that locals are now working in groups to protect themselves while harvesting uncollected teff and millet crops. He further noted: "Although the local administration has trained militias to prevent these recurring attacks, the violence has not stopped."

Destaye Yohannes, Deputy Chairperson of Qore Kebele in Gorka District, also confirmed the killings. "Three peaceful civilians were killed by Shene militants from the neighboring zone this week alone," Destaye said.

He expressed frustration with the lack of support from higher authorities, stating: "Although I have repeatedly reported to the District and Zone Peace and Security offices that the situation is beyond our capacity, no solution has been found so far." He added that, in addition to the human toll, cattle and grain products are being looted during these attacks.

This incident is part of a series of violent attacks attributed to militants allegedly crossing from West Guji Zone. In October 2024, three farmers were killed in the village of Sheko, within Kereda Kebele of Gorka District.

Similarly, in mid-September 2024, four farmers were abducted and later killed in the same region. Family members reported that the captors demanded a ransom of 100,000 Birr and a carton of cigarettes for their release.