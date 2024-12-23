Somalia Delegation Heads to Addis Abeba to Strengthen Ties Under Ankara Declaration

23 December 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Delegation from Somalia, led by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Omar, is set to travel to Addis Abeba today, December 23, 2024, to reinforce commitments outlined in the Ankara Declaration.

In a statement on Monday, Somalia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the visit "underscores Somalia's unwavering commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Ethiopia, as outlined in the Ankara Declaration forged by the leadership of both nations." The delegation will "focus on exploring transformative opportunities to cultivate a partnership founded on mutual respect, common interest, and cooperation."

"The Federal Government of Somalia remains resolute in its vision to foster robust relations with neighboring countries, firmly anchored in the principles of sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," the ministry added.

The Ankara Declaration, signed in Ankara during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, reaffirmed "respect and commitment to one another's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity," according to a joint statement.

The agreement recognized the "potentially diverse benefits" of Ethiopia gaining "assured access to and from the sea," while emphasizing respect for "the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia." It also stated that the leaders agreed "to forgo and leave behind differences and contentious issues."

Relations between Ethiopia and Somalia had deteriorated earlier in 2024 after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland to lease 20 kilometers (12 miles) of coastline in exchange for recognizing Somaliland's independence--a move Mogadishu called an "infringement on Somalia's territorial sovereignty."

The Ankara Declaration, welcomed by the African Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom, aims to rebuild cooperation between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Following the agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced plans to visit Ethiopia and Somalia in January or February 2025.

