Somalia: Somali President Meets Italian Ambassador to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Mogadishu — In a bid to bolster the historic ties between their countries, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held discussions with Italy's Ambassador to Somalia, Pier Mario D'Accò Coppi, at the presidential palace in Mogadishu on Monday. The meeting, aimed at fortifying bilateral relations, was underscored by a mutual commitment to deepen strategic partnerships.

According to an official statement, the talks centered on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors. President Mohamud highlighted Somalia's dedication to a comprehensive development partnership with Italy. "President Hassan emphasized Somalia's commitment to fostering a comprehensive development partnership across various sectors to deepen collaboration between the two nations," the presidency's readout stated.

This meeting follows a series of diplomatic engagements aimed at reviving and expanding economic, cultural, and security collaborations. Italy, once a colonial power in Somalia, has maintained a significant presence in the country through development assistance, peacekeeping missions, and support in infrastructure projects.

The discussions come at a time when Somalia is seeking to stabilize after decades of conflict, focusing on rebuilding its economy and institutions with international support. Italy's involvement in Somalia includes substantial aid in areas like agriculture, education, and health, alongside efforts in counter-terrorism and state-building.

Ambassador D'Accò Coppi's visit and the subsequent meeting with President Mohamud are seen as part of Italy's strategy to reaffirm its commitment to Somalia's stabilization and development, promising further cooperation in the years ahead. This diplomatic engagement also reflects Italy's broader foreign policy in the Horn of Africa, where stability and development are key to regional security and migration issues.