Somalia: Clashes Break Out in Doolow Town Between Somali Forces and Jubaland Soldiers

23 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doolow, Somalia — Clashes erupted on Monday in the Gedo region town of Doolow, involving forces from the Somali Federal Government and Jubaland state soldiers, according to sources speaking to local media.

The conflict reportedly stemmed from a federal curfew imposed following the arrival of affiliates linked to Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe.

This latest outbreak of violence comes after weeks of escalating tensions, highlighted by a previous deadly confrontation in Raaskambooni town.

The underlying issues appear to be centered around political and election disputes between the federal government in Mogadishu and the semi-autonomous state of Jubaland.

The situation in Doolow has added to the already volatile security environment in the region, with both sides claiming to act in defense of their respective territories and political stances.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

