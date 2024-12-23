Malawi: Political Analyst Calls for Arrest of Norman Chisale for Inciting Violence

Political Science Association President, Joseph Chunga, has urged Malawi Police to arrest Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Youth, Paulos Norman Chisale, for inciting violence. Chisale, speaking at a political rally in Bangwe, called on DPP youth to "rise and fight" against any institution attempting to arrest DPP leader Peter Mutharika.

In an interview, Chunga strongly condemned the statement, describing it as irresponsible and dangerous.

"These are the kind of individuals who should be arrested for inciting violence. Such sentiments should not be tolerated, especially in public forums. The law must take its course to ensure that Malawians are not subjected to violence," said Chunga.

He also highlighted that no one, including Mutharika, is above the law. Citing recent cases involving former Vice Presidents facing corruption charges, Chunga emphasized that everyone must be held accountable for their actions.

A Worrying Trend Ahead of 2025 Elections

Chunga expressed concerns about the DPP's approach to the 2025 elections, noting that such rhetoric undermines the party's credibility.

"One would expect the DPP to focus on presenting itself as a reformed party ready to serve Malawians differently. Unfortunately, this behavior suggests the same, if not worse, recklessness and arrogance that led to their ousting. This is deeply troubling as Malawians consider their options for 2025," Chunga added.

Broader Reactions to Chisale's Statements

Dr. Ben Dzolowere, another political analyst, criticized Chisale's remarks as irresponsible and inflammatory, especially in the lead-up to general elections.

"Political leaders should focus on articulating their manifestos and policies, not making statements that could incite violence. This is the time to build unity, not sow division," Dzolowere said.

Civil society leader Unandi Banda echoed these sentiments, warning that such rhetoric could lead to disorder among Malawians. Banda urged those with grievances to seek resolution through legal and institutional channels, such as the Human Rights Commission or the Malawi Electoral Commission.

Undule Mwakasungula, Chairperson of the Centre for Human and Rehabilitation, also condemned the statements, calling on the DPP to foster peace and avoid inflammatory language.

"Malawi is known for its peace. Political leaders have a responsibility to uphold that reputation, not tarnish it with reckless comments," Mwakasungula stated.

A Legacy of Violence

Critics argue that the DPP has a long history of violence and intimidation. Businessperson Shadreck Khani noted that Chisale's statements are consistent with the party's troubling past.

"There's nothing surprising about Chisale's remarks. The DPP has always been associated with violence and harassment," Khani said.

However, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito recently called for party members to use respectful language in their speeches, emphasizing unity among Malawians.

As tensions rise ahead of the 2025 elections, calls for accountability and responsible political discourse continue to grow.