Mozambique: CC Gives Frelimo Landslide Victory Despite Major Fraud

After riot police dispersed a mob from the vicinity of Frelimo's local headquarters, people set up burning barricades to block traffic.

The Constitutional Council (CC) today gave Frelimo president, a majority in parliament, and all provincial governors. The CC confirmed major fraud, taking 6% of presidential votes and 26 parliament seats away from Frelimo. But the CC gave no explanations for its changes, which were large enough to show fraud and that the election lacked credibility. But the changes were actually much smaller than the fraud found by observers, and without a CC explanation will not be seen as credible. The official CC results are on https://bit.ly/Moz-El-CC-fin

President Daniel Chapo was elected with 65%, fewer than the 71% given to him by the CNE. Venancio Mondlane's percentage was increased from 20% to 24%.

For parliament, Frelimo's number of seats was cut from 195 to 169. Podemos remains the second largest party, with its number of seats increased from 31 to 43. Renamo's seats were increased from 20 to 28. MDM's seats were increased from 4 to 8.

These huge number of seat changes confirmed major fraud. Taking 26 parliament seats away from Frelimo is a huge change. But as usual, the CC gives no explanations for its changes.

A more detailed report will be published later today.