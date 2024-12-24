Sudan: El Burhan Talks Post-War Sudan With UN Envoy

Port Sudan — Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairperson of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), met today with Ramtane Lamamra, the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Sudan, in Port Sudan. They discussed the political situation in Sudan and the role of international actors in addressing the ongoing crisis.

During the meeting, El Burhan reiterated his commitment to initiating a political process that would allow the Sudanese people to shape their political future through elections. He stressed that the process would be "free from external interference", contingent on the return of displaced Sudanese to their homes and villages.

The de-facto leader of Sudan and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) also urged the UN and the international community to increase pressure on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). He emphasised the need for stronger condemnation of RSF 'violations' and called for decisive action against countries that support the group.

He also noted the importance of enforcing UN Security Council resolutions, particularly those aimed at preventing the flow of weapons into Darfur and halting attacks on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

Lamamra, for his part, reaffirmed the United Nations' support for a negotiated resolution to Sudan's crisis. He underlined the necessity of collective international efforts to help Sudan recover from the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its second year.