Sudan: El Burhan Talks Post-War Sudan With UN Envoy

23 December 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Port Sudan — Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairperson of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), met today with Ramtane Lamamra, the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Sudan, in Port Sudan. They discussed the political situation in Sudan and the role of international actors in addressing the ongoing crisis.

During the meeting, El Burhan reiterated his commitment to initiating a political process that would allow the Sudanese people to shape their political future through elections. He stressed that the process would be "free from external interference", contingent on the return of displaced Sudanese to their homes and villages.

The de-facto leader of Sudan and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) also urged the UN and the international community to increase pressure on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). He emphasised the need for stronger condemnation of RSF 'violations' and called for decisive action against countries that support the group.

He also noted the importance of enforcing UN Security Council resolutions, particularly those aimed at preventing the flow of weapons into Darfur and halting attacks on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

Lamamra, for his part, reaffirmed the United Nations' support for a negotiated resolution to Sudan's crisis. He underlined the necessity of collective international efforts to help Sudan recover from the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its second year.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.