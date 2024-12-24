Sudan: The Archbishop of Sudan Calls for Peace in His Christmas Message

The Most Revd Ezekiel Kumir Kondo, the Archbishop of the Province of Sudan and Bishop of Khartoum has shared his Christmas message.

To: All brothers and sisters, sons and daughters

Re: Christmas is the Baby Jesus who is the life of all

"The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned" (Isaiah 9:2)

My sincere greetings this Christmas Season of which we celebrate the Baby Jesus who is the life of all people. My prayers are with you wherever you may be.

This is the second-year [the] majority of us celebrate Christmas as displaced and as refugees because of the war situation which began 15 April 2023. People continue to live in a miserable circumstance.

During Prophet Isaiah in the Old Testament, people experienced the same situation as we do today, but he gives a message of hope and courage. In the darkness, the light has shown. "The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. Every warrior's boot used in battle and every garment rolled in blood will be destined for burning, will be fuel for the fire". (Isa. 9:1-2; 4-9).

He speaks about a son who is a King and who comes with great power whose government will last forever and he will rule with justice, righteousness, and people will live in peace.

"For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace". (Isa. 9:6 Mathew 4:16)

Our hope is in God through Jesus

As we celebrate Christmas at this exceptional circumstance, let us continue to have faith in God through Jesus Christ who is the LIFE for all who believe in Him. "Christ is Life, Death is Gain". (Phil.1:21; John 11:25)

Let us know that without Jesus in our hearts, there is no Life. He said, "I am the true Vine and my Father is the Gardner. Ramin in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me". (John 15:1-5)

Thanks, and Gratitude:

Despite the continued crisis and the suffering, we thank God for His faithfulness, believing that he will intervene at his own right time. We wish to express our thanks and gratitude to our friends and partners abroad and within Sudan for standing in solidarity with us, in their support, encouragement and prayer for all the Sudanese people in general and Christians in particular.

Appeal to the Country Leaders:

On this great occasion on which we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace and at which angels from heave sang: "Glory to highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased." (LK 2:14)

I repeat my appeal of the last year to the two warring parties, Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces and their supporters on this especial occasion to consider putting the guns beyond use and silence them for peace as a matter of urgency. Continuing using guns, there will be no people left to rule over nor will there be a country called Sudan to live in. Enough is enough to the suffering of innocent people. Enough is enough to death. Life is precious in the eyes of God. He has created man in His own image.

As we celebrate Christmas at this exceptional time many with no food leave alone clothing for the children, let us not lose hope and faith in God. Let us call and lean on the Prince of Peace, who will rule with Justice and Righteousness. Let us abide in Him as long as we live.

Let us have faith in the Prince of Peace and call for the restoration of peace to our beloved country, Sudan. May the Leaders of our country see the suffering of the people and stop this war, which entered its 21 months.

I wish you a very Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year 2025.

December 2024