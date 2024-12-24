Nigerian Govt Declares Public Holidays for Christmas, New Year

"The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal."

The federal government has declared Wednesday, Thursday and 1 January 2025 as public holidays.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Ministry of Interior's Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Monday in Abuja.

According to Ms Ajani, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said that the public holidays were to enable citizens to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year respectively.

"As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences," the minister said.

Mr Tunji-Ojo emphasised the importance of the season as a time to foster harmony and strengthen bonds across families and communities.

He assured citizens of the federal government's continued commitment to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.

He further expressed confidence in the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu's administration for a better and prosperous economy in 2025.

The minister, on behalf of the federal government, sent warm greetings to all Nigerians, urging them to use the festive period to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity that the season signifies.

(NAN)