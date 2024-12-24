Ethiopian Coffee Exports Surge Due to Recent Reforms

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority has disclosed a significant surge in Ethiopian coffee exports in both volume and income, attributed to ongoing reforms aimed at boosting coffee production and productivity.

Shafi Umar, Deputy Director General and Head of Marketing at the Authority, told ENA that coffee exports have expanded rapidly since 2021, driven by sector reforms.

He noted that while Ethiopian coffee exports historically saw a modest increase of 75,000 tons over 20 years, recent years have witnessed a much quicker rise.

Last year, Ethiopia exported 298,000 tons of coffee, generating 1.43 billion USD in revenue and this year, the country plans to increase exports to 400,000 tons, aiming to earn over 2 billion USD.

By the mid-point of the fiscal year, Ethiopia is on track to generate 1 billion USD from the export of more than 200,000 tons of coffee.

"Providing high-quality coffee on time increases demand, which in turn boosts both export volume and income," the deputy director said adding "the last five months, Ethiopia surpassed its export target of 117,000 tons, achieving over 178,000 tons".

According to Shafi, this represents a 72 percent increase in volume and a 55 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The government's focus on coffee, the ongoing reforms, and the Green legacy Initiative have all played key roles in these achievements.

The Green Legacy Initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has been particularly instrumental in promoting large-scale coffee planting, revitalizing old coffee plantations, and increasing both production and income.

Shafi also explained that by streamlining the coffee supply chain, coffee suppliers and exporters are now able to communicate and trade more directly, ensuring the timely delivery of quality coffee.

He also disclosed that additional 40 farmers were recently recognized in the 2024 Special Flavor Coffee Tasting Competition held in Hawassa city.

The National Coffee and Spices Fair was also held, emphasizing the theme "Direct Link Marketing for the Success of Our Prosperity," which aims to strengthen the relationship between farmers, suppliers, and exporters.