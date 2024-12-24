Zambia: Women's Football On Rise in Zambia

Lusaka — The international success of Zambian footballers Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji is inspiring girls and young women in Zambia to take up the sport. The success of the two stars and the Zambian national women's team offers a beacon of hope for many girls in Zambia.

Women's football has been on the rise in Zambia since 2016. The Zambian women's national football program has three teams competing internationally and filling up stadiums with thousands of enthusiastic fans.

The national women's team, known as the Copper Queens, made Zambia the first landlocked African country to qualify for a World Cup in 2023.

The country also boasts two of the highest paid female football players in the world, Banda and Kundananji, both native Zambians now playing for teams in the United States.

Football's governing body, FIFA, recently named Banda its 2024 Women's Footballer of the Year.

Lilian Mwenda, 15, is the youngest member of the national team.

Initially, she said, her parents encouraged her to focus on education but now they are behind her football dreams.

"They are supporting me very much, especially that I am [on] the national team now where there are a lot of big players. It makes me feel very happy. Even my young siblings are looking up to me. My inspiration is Cristiano Ronaldo, but I also look up to Barbra Banda and Kundananji because they inspire me. They always work hard and reach high levels," said Mwenda.

The growth of women's football in Zambia has led to the rise of grassroots talent development across the country.

Oliver Shalala Sepiso is one of the mentors of female footballers in Zambia. He founded the Elite Ladies Football Club, which has produced female football players for the national team as well as the Olympics.

"Young girls in Zambia have it tougher than their male counterparts in the sense that the economy is not one of the best in the world," he said. "It's clear that Zambia is quite talented, especially in terms of speed, in terms of stature, so they are able to play football or soccer. I am one of those that feels I have the knack and talent and skill and time to dedicate into trying to develop these young girls," he said.

In an exclusive interview with VOA in Lusaka, Copper Queens captain Banda said she is happy to see young girls looking up to her as a role model.

"Women's football in Zambia has grown so big. That young child who's looking up to me, I would say they should keep on chasing their dreams," she said.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has been a strong supporter of women's football in the country. At a luncheon he hosted to honor the athletes in Lusaka on Friday, he reaffirmed his administration's support toward developing women's football.

"Let's not write off the young people. When we see them for the first time, we don't like their faces. We write them off. No, let's give them a chance to prove themselves so they can be the next Barbras, Kundananjis," he said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated the world body's commitment to growing football in Zambia, especially women's football, during his first visit to Zambia in June.

Infantino said FIFA would invest in a training center and an academy to promote football talent and coaches in Zambia.