Sudan: Currency Replacement Period Extended to December 30th

Portsudan — The Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement decided in its second meeting on Sunday afternoon, headed by the Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir to extend the currency replacement period for an additional week, to conclude at the end of December 30, 2024, in the targeted states where the replacement process began on December 10, except for Sennar State, where the replacement process commenced on December 19 and will end on the 31st of the same month.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the government, Khalid Al-Aiser, explained, in a press statement, that the committee listened to the reports submitted by the Central Bank of Sudan and the security circles on the progress of the replacement process in all the targeted states, explaining that the process received a great response from citizens during the past days.

His Excellency explained that the committee decided, after deliberation, discussion and assessment of the conditions the country is going through and in order to preserve the rights of citizens, to provide sufficient opportunity to complete the currency replacement process by extending the period for an additional week, to terminate by the end of December 30, 2024, in the targeted states where the replacement process began on December 10, except for Sennar State, where the process started on December 19 and will end on the 31st of the same month.

Regarding Khartoum State, Al-Aiser explained that the committee reviewed the report submitted by the delegation tasked with visiting the state and decided on the basis of it to set a time frame to address all issues capable of resolving problems related to the process of accepting deposits and not the replacement, and the Central Bank of Sudan was assigned to submit a comprehensive and urgent vision to address the matter within the coming days.