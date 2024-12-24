Somalia Sends Delegation to Ethiopia to Mend Ties Amid Maritime Dispute

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (right) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on December 11, 2024.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Somalia has dispatched a delegation to Addis Ababa, led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Omar, in an effort to bolster bilateral relations.

The visit, aligning with the commitments of the Ankara Declaration, aims to foster a partnership rooted in mutual respect and common interests.

This diplomatic mission occurs against the backdrop of recent tensions stemming from a maritime agreement between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland, challenging Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The delegation's agenda underscores Somalia's dedication to reinforcing relations with its neighbors, focusing on principles of sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.