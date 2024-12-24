Zimbabwe: Zifa Elections - Magaya, Mwaruwari, Mliswa Disqualified By Ethics Committee As Magwizi, Gore March On

FOOTBALL administrators Farai Jere and Walter Magaya have been disqualified from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) elections after failing to pass an integrity test.

Monday, ZIFA announced the list of candidates who will contest the January 25 elections, following a two-week evaluation of the candidates' suitability.

Farai Jere, cleric Walter Magaya, and former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari are among the notable absentees from the presidential race.

Vocal politician Temba Mliswa is also another casualty of the Integrity Commission.

ZIFA's regulations demand candidates to be free from pending civil, criminal, or disciplinary proceedings or investigations.

Some football stakeholders wrote to ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) complaining about the three.

Prominent football administrators Philemon Machana and Michael Kweza were also challenged but made it to the list.

The disqualification by the Ethics Committee was done "in accordance with Article 85(9) after failing to meet the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA Statutes, 2024.

This leaves Nqobile Magwizi, Marshall Gore, Philemon Machana, Twine Phiri, and Martin Kweza among the remaining contenders for the ZIFA presidency.

Sports Journalist, Francis Nyamutsamba will contest for the Vice Presidency post and a committee member position.

Interestingly, former ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and former Harare Mayor Kudzai Kadzombe have also passed the integrity hurdle.

A list of ZIFA elections Candidates

Presidential Candidates:

Marshall Gore

Philemon Machana

Nqobile Magwizi

Martin Kweza

Twine Phiri

Makwinje Phiri

Vice President Candidates:

Mavis Gumbo

Patience Mutumwa

Winnet Murota

Joyce R Kapota

Loveness Mukura

Kennedy Ndebele

Omega Sibanda

Peter Dube

Kennedy Ndebele

Omega Sibanda

Francis Nyamutsamba

Simbarashe J Takava

Peter Dube

Ordinary Members:

Gilbert Saika

Sharif Mussa Umerjee

Thomas Marambanyika

Nicholas Munyonga

Tavengwa Hara

Xolisani Gwesela

Bhekhimpilo Nyoni

Vincent Chawonza

Sween Mushonga

Lewis Muzhara

Morden Ngwenya

Jerrymike Gumbo

Alice Zeure

Alois Bunjaira

Morgen Dube

Sabela Maposa

Edward Mutukwa

Tizirayi Luphahla

Sibekikwe Ndlovu

Tafadzwa Benza

Cecilia Gambwe

Kudzai Kadzombe

Sunday Chidzambwa

Walter Musanhu

Desmond Ali

Simbarashe Ndoro

Makwinje Phiri

Francis Nyamutsamba

Davison Muchena

Brighton Ushendibaba

Edmore Chivero

Terence T Malunga

Harlington Shereni

Cuthbert C Chitima

Norman Matemera

Beaullar Msarah