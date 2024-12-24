Zimbabwe: Zifa Elections - Magaya, Mwaruwari, Mliswa Disqualified By Ethics Committee As Magwizi, Gore March On

FOOTBALL administrators Farai Jere and Walter Magaya have been disqualified from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) elections after failing to pass an integrity test.
Monday, ZIFA announced the list of candidates who will contest the January 25 elections, following a two-week evaluation of the candidates' suitability.
Farai Jere, cleric Walter Magaya, and former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari are among the notable absentees from the presidential race.
Vocal politician Temba Mliswa is also another casualty of the Integrity Commission.
ZIFA's regulations demand candidates to be free from pending civil, criminal, or disciplinary proceedings or investigations.
Some football stakeholders wrote to ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) complaining about the three.
Prominent football administrators Philemon Machana and Michael Kweza were also challenged but made it to the list.
The disqualification by the Ethics Committee was done "in accordance with Article 85(9) after failing to meet the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA Statutes, 2024.
This leaves Nqobile Magwizi, Marshall Gore, Philemon Machana, Twine Phiri, and Martin Kweza among the remaining contenders for the ZIFA presidency.
Sports Journalist, Francis Nyamutsamba will contest for the Vice Presidency post and a committee member position.
Interestingly, former ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and former Harare Mayor Kudzai Kadzombe have also passed the integrity hurdle.
A list of ZIFA elections Candidates
Presidential Candidates:
Marshall Gore
Philemon Machana
Nqobile Magwizi
Martin Kweza
Twine Phiri
Makwinje Phiri
Vice President Candidates:
Mavis Gumbo
Patience Mutumwa
Winnet Murota
Joyce R Kapota
Loveness Mukura
Kennedy Ndebele
Omega Sibanda
Peter Dube
Kennedy Ndebele
Omega Sibanda
Francis Nyamutsamba
Simbarashe J Takava
Peter Dube
Ordinary Members:
Gilbert Saika
Sharif Mussa Umerjee
Thomas Marambanyika
Nicholas Munyonga
Tavengwa Hara
Xolisani Gwesela
Bhekhimpilo Nyoni
Vincent Chawonza
Sween Mushonga
Lewis Muzhara
Morden Ngwenya
Jerrymike Gumbo
Alice Zeure
Alois Bunjaira
Morgen Dube
Sabela Maposa
Edward Mutukwa
Tizirayi Luphahla
Sibekikwe Ndlovu
Tafadzwa Benza
Cecilia Gambwe
Kudzai Kadzombe
Sunday Chidzambwa
Walter Musanhu
Desmond Ali
Simbarashe Ndoro
Makwinje Phiri
Francis Nyamutsamba
Davison Muchena
Brighton Ushendibaba
Edmore Chivero
Terence T Malunga
Harlington Shereni
Cuthbert C Chitima
Norman Matemera
Beaullar Msarah