Tropical Cyclone Chido ripped through Southern Africa, killing nearly 100 people in Mozambique and damaging thousands of homes and buildings.

Maputo — The known death toll from tropical cyclone Chido, which hit several districts in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula last weekend has risen from 34 to 94.

According to data issued on Sunday by the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD), 84 deaths were recorded in Cabo Delgado province, seven in Nampula and three in Niassa (3).

In addition to the deaths, 768 were injured during the passage of Chido.

"622,610 people were affected, which corresponds to the equivalent of 123,704 families', reads the INGD report.

According to available data, the storm destroyed 111,145 houses and damaged a further 29,483. 52 hospitals, 35 places of worship, 11 telecommunications towers and 89 public buildings were also affected.

The report added that 250 schools were hit by Chido, affecting 109,793 pupils, and 1,556 teachers.

"338 electricity poles were blown down and 454 fishing boats were damaged. At the moment, 1,349 people are living in two open accommodation centres', the report said.

The cyclone, which later moved westwards into Zimbabwe, where it dissipated, had been classified as an intense tropical cyclone, but it weakened shortly before making landfall in the Cabo Delgado district of Mecúfi.