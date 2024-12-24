Uganda: National Budget Slashed to Shs57tn, No New Taxes Introduced

The Ugandan government has reduced the 2025/26 national budget to Shs57.441 trillion, a significant decrease from the current Shs72 trillion.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Finance, Henry Musasizi, while presenting the 2025/26 National Budget Framework Paper.

Musasizi confirmed that the government will not introduce any new taxes in the upcoming financial year. Instead, it will focus on revising existing tax laws.

"This move is aimed at boosting business and investment optimism across the country," Musasizi said.

The finance minister also highlighted that Uganda's economy has fully recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Uganda's economy has bounced back and is on a steady growth path, driven by investments in key sectors," he stated.

"Currently, there is high optimism within the business and investment community, with inflation contained at 2.9%, well below the policy target of 5%."

This development signals a positive outlook for Uganda's economic growth and stability. With the revised budget and tax laws, the government intends to create a more favorable environment for business and further promote economic development.