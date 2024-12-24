Uganda: How Kasese's Ruboni Arts Village Is Transforming Lives

At the centre of this transformation is Ruboni Arts Village (RAV), a grassroots organisation founded in 2020 by performing artist Kasoba Thembo Omumbere and self-taught craftsman Anthony Masereka.

Amid the rolling foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda, a story of creativity, resilience, and hope unfolds.

In Ruboni Tourism Village, a community initiative is offering disadvantaged children and youth opportunities to turn creativity into livelihoods.

At the centre of this transformation is Ruboni Arts Village (RAV), a grassroots organisation founded in 2020 by performing artist Kasoba Thembo Omumbere and self-taught craftsman Anthony Masereka.

Although still a small and upcoming community-based organisation (CBO), its impact on the lives of children and youth is profound, driven by a vision to inspire sustainable development through arts and culture.

In the heart of Ruboni Arts Village, the melodies of children's music fill the air, played on instruments crafted entirely from recycled plastics.

The live performances, organised by the centre's music leader, train children and youth in singing, dancing, and drumming.

"Our music is unique because it cuts across various cultures, and the sound beats come from recycled materials. This inspires not only us but the tourists who visit," Thembo told the Nile Post.

This resourcefulness extends beyond music. Through recycling initiatives, the village produces beautiful crafts and sculptures sold as souvenirs to tourists.

Painted stones, fibre artworks, and woven baskets tell a story of innovation and environmental responsibility, turning discarded waste into economic opportunity.

Crafted with care, coloured by courage, and carved from creativity, the crafts of Ruboni reflect resilience.

For the children and youth of Ruboni, the Arts Village is more than a place to explore creativity; it is a source of hope.

Most participants come from less privileged families, with limited access to basic needs or education.

Through the proceeds of RAV's activities, leaders provide support, including school fees and other necessities.

To date, six children have secured scholarships funded by well-wishers, with others benefitting from small but vital contributions that ease the burden on their families.

"Our initiative has helped engage children and youth in alternative ways of generating income while giving them hope for a better future," says Masereka.

During holidays, the centre hosts up to 70 children and youth, equipping them with skills in arts and crafts.

This year, their annual art exhibition, held from November 11th to 17th, showcased their talents to the world, inspiring young participants to see their creativity as a pathway to financial independence.

Ruboni Arts Village's success is intertwined with the rich heritage of Ruboni Tourism Village, a community that has long attracted tourists trekking the first trail to the Margarita Peak in the Rwenzori Mountains. However, the village's charm goes beyond its natural beauty.

In November 2024, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) selected Ruboni Tourism Village for a high-profile upgrade programme, shining a global spotlight on the area.

This recognition affirms the village's immense potential as a sustainable tourism destination, with Ruboni Arts Village playing a pivotal role.

One of the community's standout achievements is the transformation of the abandoned Kilembe Mines dam into Lake Ruboni, a stunning aquatic tourism site.

Alongside this, the Arts Village has implemented a small-scale hydroelectric power project that now powers its facility and holds promise for electrifying the entire community in the future.

Challenges and Aspirations

Despite its inspiring progress, Ruboni Arts Village faces significant hurdles. The facility lacks adequate equipment and space to meet the needs of the growing number of children and youth it serves.

With little support from local authorities, the initiative relies heavily on the creativity of its leaders and the generosity of visitors and well-wishers.

"Our biggest challenge is the lack of facilities. We have overcome this by using alternative means like recycling, but our dream is to construct a well-equipped children and youth centre to enhance our impact," Thembo said.

The envisioned state-of-the-art centre would include an arts-skilling institution, providing young people with a platform to hone their talents and secure brighter futures.

A Model for Grassroots Innovation

Ruboni Arts Village is not just a hub for creativity; it is a model of grassroots innovation, demonstrating the transformative power of community-driven development.

It has become a lifeline for its beneficiaries and a magnet for tourists seeking authentic cultural experiences.

The children's performances along the village paths leading to the Rwenzori National Park are as enchanting as they are inspiring.

Each child's laughter seems loud enough to shake the Rwenzori peaks, their joy a force of nature stronger than any storm.

The vibrant energy of their songs and dances draws visitors who, in turn, leave with more than souvenirs--they leave with memories of a resilient community striving for a better future.

As Uganda's tourism industry evolves, Ruboni Arts Village remains a shining example of how creativity, sustainability, and unity can unlock untapped potential.

From its recycled plastic instruments to its botanical gardens and outdoor art galleries, Ruboni embodies the power of grassroots efforts to drive change.

Visitors to Ruboni Arts Village are not just tourists; they are partners in a movement to inspire, empower, and transform.

"Come to Ruboni and discover how a small village at the foot of the Rwenzoris is changing lives, one note, one craft, and one dream at a time," Thembo concluded.