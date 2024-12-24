Uganda: Economic Growth At the Expense of Nature - the Perils of a Missing Biodiversity Plan

opinion

Uganda, a nation known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity, is at a critical crossroads.

The natural beauty of the Virunga Mountains, the serene shores of Lake Victoria, and the lush forests that once thrived have been integral to the country's identity.

However, as Uganda pursues its ambitious Vision 2040 goal to become a middle-income country, it faces a silent crisis.

Economic expansion is coming at the cost of the very ecosystems that sustain its future.

The absence of a cohesive biodiversity plan is undermining the country's natural heritage, with devastating consequences for both the environment and the economy.

Economic Expansion without Ecological Safeguards

Uganda's Vision 2040 focuses heavily on economic growth, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy. However, this rapid development is often occurring at the expense of critical ecosystems.

Roads are cutting through previously untouched forests, vast areas of land are being cleared for cash crops like oil palm and tea, and natural resources such as oil, minerals, and timber are being exploited without regard for long-term sustainability.

Dr Florence Kasande, an environmental policy expert, warns, "While we're focused on GDP growth and industrialization, the cost is the ecosystem decline, which will ultimately affect agriculture, tourism, and our health."

The Cost to Uganda's Rich Biodiversity

Uganda is home to some of the most biodiverse ecosystems in Africa, including habitats for iconic species like mountain gorillas and African elephants.

However, this biodiversity is under threat due to unchecked human activity.

In 2022, Uganda lost over 1,000 hectares of forest cover to illegal logging, driven by the demand for timber and charcoal.

Meanwhile, in Lake Victoria, overfishing and pollution are depleting fish stocks, and urban sprawl is swallowing up wetlands that serve as natural water filtration systems.

Charles Kagoro, a conservationist, describes the situation, "Without careful planning, Uganda risks losing what makes it unique. Infrastructure projects are blocking migration routes for elephants, and without intact habitats, these species are disappearing."

The consequences of habitat loss extend beyond wildlife. Wetlands, which act as natural sponges and regulate rainfall, and forests that stabilize local climates, are rapidly being destroyed.

This loss of biodiversity is making Uganda more vulnerable to extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and soil erosion.

Economic Implications of Biodiversity Loss

The consequences of biodiversity loss are not limited to the environment--they extend to Uganda's economy.

Tourism, a major contributor to the country's GDP, depends heavily on the country's natural assets.

Mountain gorillas alone generate millions of dollars through eco-tourism, yet habitat destruction threatens this vital revenue stream.

In Kisoro, near Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, local guide Jude Munyambabazi says, "We rely on tourists who come to see the gorillas, but as people destroy the area, the gorillas vanish. Without a healthy ecosystem, tourists will stop coming. The government must take action."

The Absence of a Biodiversity Strategy

Despite its signatories to global biodiversity agreements like the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Uganda lacks a coherent national biodiversity strategy.

While the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has some guidelines in place, the country's efforts are hampered by underfunding and limited institutional capacity.

Experts agree that the time has come for Uganda to integrate biodiversity conservation into its national economic planning.

This means ensuring that all sectors, from agriculture to urban development, incorporate sustainable practices, such as land-use management, pollution control, and habitat restoration.

Rodney Akongel Mukula, environmental expert and founder of Asante Waste Management Limited, emphasizes the need for sustainability: "The government's economic plan, though focused on growth, lacks a biodiversity strategy. Without it, Uganda risks further land degradation and loss of vital resources."

Uganda's Biodiversity in Focus

The state of Uganda's biodiversity is alarming. Forest cover has decreased from 24% in 1990 to just 9.5% in 2015.

Wetlands, which once covered 15.6% of the country, now account for only 8.9%.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for a national biodiversity strategy.

In August 2023, NEMA engaged stakeholders to review and align the Second National Biodiversity Strategic Action Plan (NBSAPII) with the Global Biodiversity Fund (GBF). While this is a step forward, much more needs to be done.

Aldon Walukamba, Communications Manager at the National Forestry Authority, remarks, "Mushrooming investors are pressuring communities and forests, leading to deforestation. The government has not done enough to regulate these investors."

Uganda's future--both economically and environmentally--depends on a balanced approach. A well-funded and comprehensive biodiversity plan is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

By integrating biodiversity conservation into its economic policies, Uganda can safeguard its natural heritage, sustain its economy, and ensure a better future for all. Without it, the country risks losing the very resources that are critical to its prosperity.