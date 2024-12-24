Sudan: Rebel RSF Militia Decided to Seize Sudan to Establish a Feudal Family System Similar to the Patron State

Rabat — The governor of Darfur Region and Head of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement (SLAM), Minni Arko Minawi, said that the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia has decided to seize Sudan in order to establish a feudal family system similar to the patron state.

He continued, during his address to the Socialist Parties Conference in the Moroccan capital, Rabat on Monday, "Rather, those tribal militias, led by a small family that entered Sudan two decades ago, provided themselves with mercenaries from some countries that provided them with money and weapons to complete their ideological and ethnic project that aims to evacuate the people and the land, so they moved forward to adopt the policies of those countries rich in gas and oil, and decided to seize Sudan in order to establish a feudal family system similar to the patron state."

Minawi went on to say, "On April 15, 2023, the Al-Dagalo militia carried out a failed coup attempt with the aim of seizing power under the cover of seeking democracy. Behind the operation were international conspiracies that sought to dismantle Sudan, its land and people, in order to seize its rich and diverse resources. The slogan of the coup was initially to dissolve the Sudanese army, which resisted that conspiracy," adding that the Sudanese people, with their various spectra, sided with the army to preserve the unity and sovereignty of the country.

Minawi said that since then; we, in the Sudanese government, have been suffering from conspiracies that are being hatched against us one after the other, as every day they come with a new cover, and sometimes they create pretexts such as claiming to protect civilians, knowing that the one who violates the rights of civilians is their ally, the Rapid Support Forces, which targeted the non-Arab tribes in the Darfur region, which they call "Zurga", the Black, in contempt and disdain for them.

The Governor of Darfur Region explained that the terrorist rebel militia attacked, killed and raped members of the Masalit tribe in West Darfur and even buried them alive. In less than a week, the number of people killed by ethnic cleansing reached more than 10,000 people, most of whom were women and children. The camps in eastern Chad are witnessing this. They also attacked a number of other cities and completely plundered them, forcing their residents to flee and seek refuge. Those who remained were completely enslaved.

In Khartoum, he added, the militia targets civilian homes and civil institutions, starting with banks, passing through hospitals, all service institutions and all infrastructure.

Minawi added that the militia is now besieging a number of cities, top of which is Al-Fashir, an ancient and historic city and the capital of Darfur, where it has been subjected to bombardment for more than eight months, violating the sanctity and rights of civilians and using the latest weapons, including winged drones across international borders, which blew up hospitals and civilian complexes, and now they are bombing and destroying the camps of the displaced persons to which they were flee during the genocide in Darfur since 2003 by the same militias.

The governor of the Darfur region called on the conference to fully condemn these brutal and racist acts that are likely to exterminate the entire Sudanese people under the eyes and ears of the international community, violating the law that should prevent the use of human and economic resources and direct them only for the benefit of humanity instead of destruction and killing.

Minawi referred to the agreement between the Sudanese army and these militias in the Jeddah forum, Saudi Arabia, in May 2023, which included respect for the rules of war and human rights, with the immediate exit of all fighters from civilian sites and the complete evacuation of civilian homes and institutions occupied by these militias, such as universities, places of worship, shelters, hospitals, banks, schools and other civilian institutions that are internationally prohibited from being targeted.