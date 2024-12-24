Sudan: Warplanes Destroy a Howitzer Cannon of Al-Dagalo Militia East of Al-Fashir, Kill 87 Rebels

Al-Fashir — The Sixth Infantry Division said that the warplanes launched an air strike on Sunday targeting the rebellious Al-Dagalo militia bases east of Al-Fashir, destroying a howitzer cannon and killing (87) rebels.

The Sixth Infantry Division explained, on its Facebook page, that the armed forces and joint forces fought a fierce battle with the militia in the Al-Baashim area east of Kutum on Sunday, in which they achieved a great victory over the militia and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment, noting that the rest of them fled, stressing that this represented an additional victory for the armed forces and joint forces over the rebel militia at Al-Zurg base, through which all military equipment, combat vehicles, and strategic stocks of fuel and ammunition were received, and all warehouses and camps, totaling six camps in the Al-Zurg area, were destroyed, which were a source of strength for the militia from which it derived all its military capabilities.

The division stated that these defeats caused a large number of their forces and mobilized campaigns to flee from the city of Al-Fashir towards different areas, noting that eyewitnesses confirmed the existence of major differences among their ranks on the western axes.

In the same context, the 6th Infantry Division said that the rebel militia had bombed neighborhoods in El-Fashir city and camps for the displaced persons on Sunday, which led to the burning of a large number of homes and the displacement of innocent citizens.

The 6th Infantry Division reassured everyone that the forces control the areas they liberated and are making progress towards liberating more areas, promising more good news, Allah willing.

The 6th Infantry Division renewed its thanks to the armed forces and the joint forces, all heroes of El-Fashir, wishing more victories, and prayed for the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded and injured and the return of the missing.