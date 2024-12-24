Angola: Govt Recovers Over One Billion Kwanzas of Mandatory Social Protection

Luanda — The Angolan state has recovered more than 1.783 billion kwanzas this year in the collection of debts of taxpayers and beneficiaries to the Mandatory Social Protection Management Entity.

The information was provided Monday, in Luanda, by the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS), Teresa Rodrigues Dias, when she presented the balance of the activities carried out in 2024 and perspectives for 2025.

According to the Minister, 1 billion 783 million, 197 thousand 700 kwanzas and 24 cents were settled, out of a total debt of 20 billion, 923 million, 921 thousand, 872 kwanzas and 85 cents involving four thousand and five companies.

In her speech, the Minister recalled that, for the five-year period 2023-2027, the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) has defined as a priority the increase in the coverage of Mandatory Social Protection (PSO), with the registration of two million and 200,000 new insured and 50,000 new contributors.

Teresa Rodrigues Dias said that the INSS registered 180,860 registrations of new insured persons and 14,494 new contributors.

This year, the accumulated global numbers of the INSS are set at 258,535 taxpayers, two million 982 thousand 513 insured and 170,377 pensioners. CPM/OHA/DOJ