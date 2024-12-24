Angola: Government Decrees Day Off On December 24 and 31

23 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government has decreed a day off throughout the country on 24 and 31 December, dates before Christmas and New Year.

The day off will be observed from 12:30 pm on those days, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS) sent to ANGOP Monday.

The work break aims to rationalize technological means, human capital management, save time and compensate employees for dedication and compliance with work obligations throughout the year, according to the note.

It adds that the measure allows families to get closer together, given the symbolism of the two dates.

It says that it is the responsibility of those responsible for each administrative body or service to ensure compliance with the measure, which does not cover workers who work on a shift basis.

On December 25, Christmas Day, it celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the most important figure in Christianity, and January 1 marks the beginning of each year. SJ/OHA/DOJ

