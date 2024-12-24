Ethiopia Revives Heritage Sites to Boost Tourism, Economy

24 December 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MESERET BEHAILU

ADDIS ABABA-Ethiopia is making significant efforts in preserving and reopening its heritage sites that would bring notable outcomes in boosting its tourism and economy and generating jobs, sources closer to the issue said.

Leaders in heritage preservation emphasize that restoring and opening previously inaccessible sites will increase tourist inflow and improve Ethiopia's global image.

Heritage Research Lead Executive at the Ethiopian Heritage Authority (EHA)Yonas Yilema told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the restoration of heritage sites plays a key role in cultural preservation, economic growth, and tourism. He indicated many heritage sites in Ethiopia have been hidden from visitors for centuries but are now being opened to attract economic benefits.

"Heritage sites hold immense cultural, historical, and educational value. Some require restoration to ensure their longevity and to pass them on to future generations," he said.

Notable ongoing restoration projects include the Gondar Castle and the Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela, along with the upcoming opening of the Jubilee Palace Museum. Additionally, the Jima Aba Jifar Palace has been fully renovated and is now open to the public.

Yonas also noted that Ethiopia is benefiting from international partnerships, with the government of France providing financial support and expertise in heritage restoration.

Head of the Heritage and Library Tourism Department of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Melakselam Kesis Dawit Yared, emphasized the importance of maintaining UNESCO-registered heritage sites to showcase the nation's rich civilization. He called for increased cooperation in the restoration efforts, both financially and intellectually.

EHA's Heritage Conservation and Development Lead Executive Habtamu Abriha said that the reopening of the Jubilee Palace Museum is essential for attracting tourists, boosting the economy, and creating jobs. He stressed that all heritage sites must be restored while respecting their historical significance.

