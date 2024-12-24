Ethiopia's Quest for Access to Seaport Garners Support

Not only is Ethiopia's quest for sea access a national priority but also a crucial means for realizing regional integration based on the principle of 'give and take,' and entertaining a win-win fashion. Yes, its quest for access to the sea is rooted in the principle of regional cooperation, extending beyond national interests. Unequivocally, securing a sea port is vital for Ethiopia's survival, as the country's economy continues to grow, making access to a sea increasingly critical to support this expansion.

It truth be told, Ethiopia with close to 130 million population has to have seaport with a view to further registering economic growth thereby confidently feeding its population. This trial for securing seaport needs to follow peaceful, diplomatic and legitimate channel. Ethiopia's effort towards this end has been well acknowledged and accepted by a number of nations. What France has done in this regard is a case in point as the nation is willing to support the move/initiation. Apart from supporting Ethiopia in various aspects, as to the Premier, France is committed to help Ethiopia have concrete outcomes with regard to the quest for seaport.

The long history of bilateral ties of Ethiopia and France has been renewed following President Emmanuel Macron's cutting-edge visit to Ethiopia. The pledge between Ethiopia and France is built on a shared history of collaboration, a partnership rooted in mutual respect and a commitment to progress. President Macron arrived in Addis Ababa on December 21 for an official working visit to Ethiopia and conducted a range of bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

For generations, France has stood alongside Ethiopia, championing posterity's social and economic development with unwavering support. Macron's visit is more than a symbolic gesture--it is a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between the two great nations. His presence speaks to the strengthening of diplomatic ties and the promise of an even brighter future together.

It is also well recognized that the government of France has been playing a cardinal role in preserving Ethiopia's cultural heritage, including the remarkable restoration of the Lalibela churches and the historic Jubilee Palace. These efforts are a testament to France's appreciation for the East African nation's history and its commitment to shared legacy of the two nations.

With the help of highly influential nations like France, the vision of creating the innovative Ethiopia--a countryrenovating with hope, resilience, and a vision for a better tomorrow would be made real within the shortest time possible. As their commitment is heightened smoothly, the two nations together have expressed determination to deepen their partnership and continue building a future that has been made distinct via cooperation and communal determination.

President Macron's visit has also aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and France. His working visit can be regarded as a milestone not only further cementing the tie but also served as a moment for both nations to reaffirm their dedication to elevating their relationship in the years to come.

All in all, Ethiopia is pursuing a strategic and peaceful approach to securing a dependable and safe access to sea. Such access is essential not only for the country's rapid economic development but also for the progress of the broader region and the international community. No doubt, Ethiopia's growing trade demands dependable sea access as the nation is committed to guaranteeing the process of securing sea access entirely through peaceful mechanisms. Unambiguously, country's strong commitment to the security of the Red Sea and the maintenance of peace in the region is worth citing. The country has of course developed firm commitment to secure access to sea and its quest has been accepted and supported by many like France. Gaining such a doable growth path is a diplomatic milestone for the comprehensive prosperity.