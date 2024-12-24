Ethiopia: 'Generation Medemer' Book Analysis

book review

The book Generation Medemer was written by current Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, and it contains a message to the future generation of Ethiopians which he calls the "Medemer Generation" (የመደመር ትውልድ). The Medemer generation values unity, love, fraternity, and the greatest gift of all, knowledge. The Medemer Generation knows its history and understands what it means to be an Ethiopian. The Medemer Generation learns from the mistakes of their ancestors and creates creative solutions to the recurring problems the nation is facing. This book beautifully captures Ethiopia's history throughout the last four generations and presents the new philosophy that should be used as a framework by the new, up-and-coming, Medemer Generation.

The first generation of modern Ethiopia is called the Conservative (ወግ አጥባቂ) Generation. This generation implemented modern education techniques while still holding Ethiopian traditional values. This generation lived the traditional Ethiopian lifestyle. There was much technological advancement in schools, hotels, airplanes, newspapers, etc. This was Ethiopia's first step towards modernization. The Conservative Generation growing up admired the glory and valor of the previous generation but was filled with regrets facing the second Italian trial atrocity, felt in one hand filled with Ethiopian strong spirit pride and at the same time filled with envy because of the economic prosperity of other countries. The Conservative Generation is a generation that strived to be greater and wanted to keep up with the other advancing countries that they were observing. These characteristics gave this generation the drive to make Ethiopia enter the ranks of the most advanced nations in the world. This generation wished to continue to hold the unconquerable spirit of Ethiopia. The conservative generation held great value in change while also keeping traditions intact; this is the generation that is built on pride and unity. Ethiopia from all corners fought as one against the Italians to keep their freedom and be free from colonization. Keeping them untouched this generation had a sense of identity and entitlement. Knowing that they are one of the only uncolonized African countries, this generation valued unity and believed that they must come together as one to see progress.

"The conservative generation held the conviction that to transform the nation, it is necessary to stand together and cooperate in the spirit of Ethiopians." (pg. 37)

The conservative generation essentially wanted Ethiopia to be a competitor to other countries when it came to technological, social, economic, and political prosperity.

"Blend modernity with Ethiopian values and cultures... in a manner that preserved the culture, ethos, spirit of patriotism and pride of Ethiopians" (pg. 38)

"However, the impact of these developments was manifested not on the elites of the time but on the elite of future generations. Therefore, an additional reason for characterizing the least of that era as conservative is the fact that in their effort to modernize Ethiopia, they have not shown that much of a desire to consider the critical demands of the popular masses." (pg. 40)

Overall, the conservative generation was grounded in firm traditional values but they were still looking to improve their country by modernizing it.

The second generation of modern Ethiopia is called the Dreamer (ህልመኛ) Generation. This is the generation that was in the middle of the 20th century and the reign of Haile Selassie. The author is a firm believer that the past affects the present and the present affects the future (generational cycle), and this can be seen in many ways throughout this generation. First seen through the many efforts of the Conservative Generation in its attempts to modernize Ethiopia's education. This is what shaped the Dreamer Generation as well as media and foreign ideas. The Dreamer Generation experienced many significant historical events that shaped Ethiopia then and still affect Ethiopia to this day. These generations lived through the Red and White terrors national campaign of the Derg regime. But this generation also had a very strong and bold youth that gathered in secret study clubs and started the student movement which was all educated about socialism. Some people think this generation is the odd one out and stands apart from the other generations. The Dreamer Generation is very unique and is often referred to as "that generation" because its qualities don't fit into one specific category.

"Dreamer Generation...found it difficult to harmonize the foreign thoughts and identities that attract it with indigenous values and a tradition... isolated from ordinary people and is perceived as living in its dream rather than in reality. It is often criticized for exhibiting self-contempt and exaggerated regard for foreigners while defending from proud and indomitable forefathers. It is chided for seeking the blessing of the colonialists the nation defeated in its attempts to modernize and explore its own country." (pg. 41-42)

This generation did have some new ideas that were put in place and are still being used to this day. Some of these include land tenure which molded Ethiopia's agriculture, and a democratic government in Ethiopia which is still being used today even though this generation can be seen as the bad one of the batch. Or the one plant that spoiled all of the crops, the Dreamer Generation still deeply cared for Ethiopia and wanted to see it at its best just like the Conservative Generation, the only difference was its approach. The Conservative Generation modernized Ethiopia but still maintained Ethiopia's traditional values. The Dreamer Generation pretty much discarded all of Ethiopia's traditional values that were working for the nation and replaced them with socialist values. During this period, Ethiopia was heavily influenced by Marxism. But the main difference between these two generations was that the Dreamer Generation attempted to solve the nation's problem with European thinking and traditions. And while doing so they utterly neglected Ethiopia's own experiences with solving their issues.

"The shortcoming of the elites of the Dreamer Generation was their failure to realize that they forgot the wealth of indigenous experiences that could help in understanding and resolving the various problems we face as a country be it regarding ethnicity, land, politics, or the economy... We came to believe that the suit is tailored for their use by those who do not know what will fit us all. While we should have refined and improved upon our indigenous solutions we discarded them as backward and we became alienated from our own true self and identity." (pg. 44-45)

The third generation in modern Ethiopia is called the Disillusioned (ውል አልባ) Generation. This generation was in the last three decades of the 20th century. It was the end of an era, the Derg regime, and the start of a new one EPRDF rule. This generation was greatly affected by the Dreamer Generation that introduced socialist ideology in Ethiopia. This generation suffered through a prolonged war when the EPRDF came to power. The government system in Ethiopia at the time was very confused and disoriented which led to a very politically confused nation. There was a rise in arguing for class struggle and ethnic politics. At this time society was still recovering from the entire trauma the Red and White terrors campaign from the Derg regime caused. This in turn discouraged many Ethiopians from this generation from engaging in politics. This completely discards the purpose of a democratic government that the previous generation built. This generation was also affected by religious and ethnic disputes. All in all, this generation didn't have a good relationship with politics and their voices were silenced while being led by a toxic government.

The fourth generation in modern Ethiopia was called the Alienated (ባይተዋር) Generation. This generation grew up "in the politics of division." It was a generation victim to "intra-generational estrangement," isolated from a country that is so rich in its history and society. This generation is full of frustration and confusion. One of the two reasons that led to this is institutionalized politics, and there is also a rise in the influence of globalization, which influenced foreign media.

"As a result of this influence, the generation makes demands of what its country cannot provide, and therefore rather opts for emigration when the nation fails to meet these demands... insists on its right without properly understanding its duty." (pg. 49)

The alienated generation is a generation that runs away from its problems. This generation asks for so much and does so little to see the change they wish to happen. The Alienated Generation grew up being surrounded by ethnic division and political turmoil. This generation doesn't know who they are and lives their day-to-day lives with an identity crisis. They have been built with a victim mentality, where they believe that the world is against them and their life has been set out that way. They don't believe in change and they don't do anything to cause change.

"Alienated generation wallows in a feeling of self-pity, hopelessness and victimhood. Therefore, conflict, recrimination, lack of positive initiatives and unrelenting demands are often exhibited." (pg. 50)

This generation has allowed extremist politics to reach its peak and negatively affected Ethiopia.

"Although the prevailing international situation and the evolution of Ethiopia's politics often lead this generation to advocate for democracy, the generation expects to be handed down a democratic system and has not properly understood the sense of responsibility and discipline that is required to build a democracy. Even though it often voices its rights, it finds it difficult to respect obligations and discharge its responsibilities." (pg. 50)

All of these generations share their similarities and differences. But one similarity that they all share wants the best for Ethiopia and wanting Ethiopia to be democratic, progressive and influential nation in Africa!

The first thing that intrigued me about this book was the concept of Medemer, and the philosophy behind it. I wondered why the author chose to name this Generation Medemer. First, it was Conservative after Conservatives came to Dreamer, then Disillusioned, and then lastly Alienated. But he calls the future generation Medemer. Medemer's dictionary definition means addition, but in this context, it means adding another one, another person with a new skill, new talent, or new capabilities. Then bringing that back to the idea of unity and how when everyone comes together you have unification. And with this newly found unity you foster and nurture it, you add love and fraternity. And that is what forms Generation Medemer. This is the Ethiopian future the author hopes will turn out like. A future filled with success, upgrades, advancements, knowledge, and a love for one another. A generation with no division, a generation that creates solutions to recurring issues that the nation has faced in the past. A generation that believes Ethiopia can be at the top. A generation that believes they are well prepared to compute and contribute. A generation that breaks the recurring generational cycle of problems the nation is facing. Generation Medemer doesn't hold the victim mentality, but instead, they believe in unity and the spirit of "Ethiopianess".

"The generation that will emerge along with the new Ethiopia will be one that will realize the country's dream and fulfill its long-sought wishes. Some of the key characteristics of the Medemer generation include a genuine desire to learn and know new things to learn and know new things: a culture of deep discussion that is based on rationality and superiority of ideas; lifestyle of respecting human dignity; and where a feeling of love for the country will be manifested through holistic patriotism." (pg. 168)

Generation Medemer is focused on making Ethiopia a unified country that other Africans and African Americans can look to and have pride in. Generation Medemer illuminates Ethiopia's rich history and displays its beautiful landscape for the world to see. Generation Medemer values the gift of knowledge and wisdom. This generation uses their skills and gifts to serve their own country. The author emphasizes the fact that the past affects the present, the present affects the future, and the generational cycle goes on. The current issues of Ethiopia today are going to affect the children of this new generation, and sadly it's not in a positive light. Today's children are growing up witnessing political warfare, famine, and ethnic division. They are growing up not knowing their history, but instead seeing the scarcity of what the country that once was a symbol of freedom has turned into. The country that other African countries at one point looked up to now has internal disputes over ethnic groups that are dividing up the country. Now lacking a sense of pride and carrying the heavy weight of shame.

"Since this generation is still in the making, it is upon us - the generations who have come before - shape it for the good. The generation that is created in this era of Medemer, is coming of age at a historic time when our country and the continent are facing threats. It has the opportunity to shape the fate of Ethiopia and Africa. It would not be inaccurate to say that there has not been a previous generation in Ethiopia that sought to name, carefully nurture and shape the next generation." (pg. 166- 167)

Generation Medemer has the potential to completely transform Ethiopia. Everything has been planned and laid out, all we need is people to take on the responsibility and take the initiative to make it come to life. The past generations can't make the Generation Medemer suffer for their selfish mistakes. If Ethiopia continues in the direction of ethnic division and political warfare the Generation Medemer that one half of the country is trying to nurture will become the victims to the victimizers of the past generations.

"Ethiopia is a symbol of African solidarity and a source of African pride. Nevertheless, all of this has been forgotten and its role has diminished as we have been caught up in our troubles. It has become a country that is unable to free itself from its problems despite being revered as a symbol of African freedom. While being the seat of the African Union, it is a country that is beset by its own internal division and discord making it vulnerable to the machination of its external enemies. What kind of message does this convey to those who consider us to be an example of unity and freedom? The center of gravity for African unity has been the peace and unity of Ethiopia. If the peace and unity of Ethiopia are further eroded, this generation should be held responsible in the annals of history." (pg.136)

Ethiopia is an independent country, showing its remarkable power and strength to the other African countries. Many other Africans looked to Ethiopia with a sense of pride and hope. Ethiopia has so many admirable qualities including having its alphabet and just its beautiful landscape, but most of all it never backed down from any European power.

"These projects that have been executed over the past few years have created an interest in visiting parks and recreational sites such as Entoto, Sheger and Unity Park. When such sites become more and more common in Ethiopia, the tendency to be fascinated with all things foreign will diminish and there will be more desire to appreciate what we have in the country. Instead of Ethiopians going abroad to see the world, we could also have the world coming to see Ethiopia... St. Lalibela wondered why Ethiopians were going all the way to Jerusalem and why we could not go to Jerusalem in Ethiopia." (pg.126)

I was privileged enough to go to newly constructed museums and renovated recreational parks that are located in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. I was able to witness great improvements and these modernized locations truly were remarkable. The author's ability to construct these parks highlights Ethiopia's natural characteristics of the landscape and also uses the historical location to display the unique artifacts our country holds. The fact that Generation Medemer is growing up in a country that displays their history so that the kids can go and see the very beautiful things that not all Africans are privileged enough to do. Sadly, today's Ethiopia no longer represents all of the desirable qualities it used to represent.

In conclusion, this book was very informative and persuasive. Seeing that a lot of the plans mentioned in this book have already come into action is truly admirable. I think the problem with today's Ethiopian society is their mentality. Ethiopia's political and economic issues didn't come overnight, it has been manifesting over many generations. And now it has reached its limit to the point where it can't be ignored. People nowadays are searching for a leader to take away all the problems overnight when it's going to take a while. But we need people who idolize the Medemer philosophy to take it one day at a time. If everyone put their opinions aside and started working towards a common goal, as a unified country, maybe then we would be witnessing progress. If you want to see change, it all starts from within. Unfortunately, today's Ethiopia is filled with greed. Everyone wants to be prosperous for themselves and not for the country.