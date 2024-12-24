Zimbabwe: Zifa Ethics Committee Is Corrupt, 'Money Has Been Thrown Around' - Says Mliswa, Vows to Challenge Disqualification From Presidential Race

Temba Mliswa who was disqualified from the ZIFA presidency race after failing an integrity test has claimed the Ethics Committee is compromised and vowed to challenge the decision.

ZIFA on Monday announced the list of candidates who will run in the January 25 elections following a two-week evaluation of their suitability.

Mliswa, former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari, and football administrators Farai Jere and Walter Magaya were ruled out by the Integrity Commission.

ZIFA's regulations demand candidates to be free from pending civil, criminal, or disciplinary proceedings or investigations.

Nqobile Magwizi, Marshall Gore, Philemon Machana, Twine Phiri, Makwinje Phiri and Martin Kweza are the remaining contenders for the ZIFA presidency.

Reacting to his disqualification, Mliswa said the ZIFA's constitution was flawed.

"If it is true that this is what the Ethics Committee came up with, we have a right to challenge it and we shall challenge it.

"We will ensure that the right things are done and I have no doubt that the laws of this country will protect the citizens and the right thing will come out of it. That constitution is flawed and it can be challenged left, right and centre.

"The whole process of the constitution to get to that point can be challenged too. There are many things and so the ace card is yet to be played," he said.

He further accused the Ethics Committee of being corrupt adding that the Sports Recreation Commission (SRC) had made it clear that Magwizi will be ZIFA president.

"There is a lot of money which has been spent, money which has been thrown around.

"An Ethics Committee which is supposed to be ethical has become corrupt. I would not want to say much, but the Sports Recreation Commission (SRC) was very clear that it wanted Magwizi. I have inside information pertaining to that.

"He was their blue-eyed boy," he said.