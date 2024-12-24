South Africa: Work Continues At Bishop Lavis Court Despite Damage

Operations at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' Court have been able to continue despite protest action over the past weekend which left parts of the court building damaged.

This is according to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD).

"Despite the challenges posed by the protest, court operations are proceeding as usual, with all matters including criminal cases, maintenance, domestic violence and estates proceeding as scheduled. No cases have been referred to other courts and the court roll continues without interruption.

"We are pleased to report that no court files were stolen or damaged during the unrest. This has enabled the court to maintain essential services without any setbacks," the department said on Monday.

The department added that an assessment of the damage to the court building has been completed and "estimates for repairs are still pending as the department's supply chain management team is currently managing the matter".

The department condemned the "acts vandalism, arson and theft that occurred" during the protest action.

"These brazen criminal acts are not only an attack on the rule of law but also a direct assault on the justice system that exists to serve and protect the community. We call for swift action to bring those responsible to justice and urge the community to fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations continue.

"Courts are institutions that uphold justice, equality and order in our democracy. We therefore appeal to all members of the community to respect and protect these pillars of our legal system.

"The department remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice for all. Let us stand united in defending our courts and preserving our courts and preserving the values they represent," the department said.