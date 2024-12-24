Kenya: President Ruto, First Lady Inspire Kenyans With Christmas Messages of Hope, Giving

24 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto have shared their Christmas and New Year messages with Kenyans, calling for unity, gratitude, and the spirit of giving during the festive season.

In a recorded video message, President Ruto praised Kenyans for their resilience and dedication to driving the country's transformation. "There is evidence before us that the work of building a stronger, more united, secure, and prosperous Kenya is underway," he remarked.

The President highlighted the invaluable role of frontline health workers, describing them as guardians of the nation's well-being. "Our health workers use their knowledge, skills, and compassion to ensure every Kenyan has access to care. Your work is the foundation of a healthier nation and a healthier future," Ruto said.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, in her message, emphasized the importance of education, reflecting on her time as a teacher. She pledged to support initiatives ensuring no child's education is hindered by hunger. "Having been a teacher, I understand how difficult it is to teach a hungry child. A plate of food is power in a child's hands," she stated.

Focus on Housing and Sustainability

President Ruto also addressed the government's affordable housing initiative, describing it as vital for fostering inclusivity and equity. "Every brick you lay takes our country forward towards a future of dignity, security, and inclusive growth. By constructing these homes, we are building lasting hope for Kenyan families," he noted.

The First Lady encouraged Kenyans to adopt sustainable farming practices, highlighting the benefits of kitchen gardens. "A kitchen garden is a gift that keeps giving, providing families with fresh, healthy meals. This Christmas, you can transform your meal table by stepping out to cultivate a little," she advised.

Tree Planting and Climate Action

President Ruto reiterated the government's ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, aiming to increase Kenya's forest cover to 30 percent. He called on Kenyans to take part in this national effort.

"Planting trees is an act of hope. It reminds us that our actions today can make a difference for future generations. Trees protect our rivers, water catchment areas, combat climate change, and beautify our land. This program is a collective expression of hope for a beautiful and bountiful Kenya," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.