Somalia: President Mohamud Meets With Italian Ambassador to Somalia to Discuss Strengthening Diplomatic Relations

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has on Monday received the ambassador of Italy to Somalia, Mr. Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, the President and the Ambassador discussed strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries, enhancing cooperation in areas such as the economy, social services, security support, and ongoing reconstruction programs in the country.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Italian government for its crucial role in supporting Somalia and encouraged the continuation of projects aimed at improving the lives of the Somali people.

Ambassador Pier Mario Daccò reaffirmed the Italian government's commitment to supporting Somalia and commended the Federal Government's efforts in the country's development and rebuilding of state institutions.