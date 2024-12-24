Somalia: President Mohamud Meets With Italian Ambassador to Somalia to Discuss Strengthening Diplomatic Relations

24 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has on Monday received the ambassador of Italy to Somalia, Mr. Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, the President and the Ambassador discussed strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries, enhancing cooperation in areas such as the economy, social services, security support, and ongoing reconstruction programs in the country.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Italian government for its crucial role in supporting Somalia and encouraged the continuation of projects aimed at improving the lives of the Somali people.

Ambassador Pier Mario Daccò reaffirmed the Italian government's commitment to supporting Somalia and commended the Federal Government's efforts in the country's development and rebuilding of state institutions.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.