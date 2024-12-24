Zimbabwe: Villagers Raise Alarm Over Deforestation

VILLAGERS in Beitbridge district are worried over the rampant cutting down of trees, which is depleting pastures, worsening environmental degradation and undermining conservation efforts.

The villagers have voiced their worries about the increasing destruction of grazing land and are calling on authorities to take action against those caught cutting down trees for firewood.

Ms Remaketsi Mbedzi, a villager from Malala, highlighted the urgent need for community involvement.

"We are very worried about this practice, especially in areas bordering the town. "People are cutting trees in search of firewood, and this is threatening our environment," she said.

Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe urged collaboration between the Beitbridge Rural District Council and the Municipality of Beitbridge to tackle the problem effectively.

He emphasised that traditional leaders should ensure no one is permitted to cut down trees.

"Anyone found transporting freshly cut trees should face the full wrath of the law, and such firewood must be confiscated to discourage offenders," he said.

Local farmer Mr Oscar Singo noted that environmental degradation has intensified due to El Niño-induced droughts. He stressed the importance of educating the community about the long-term risks associated with tree cutting. "There is a need for community education on these risks. Legislation must be revised to empower relevant departments to implement outreach programmes and deploy monitors at the grassroots level," he said.

Chief Tshitaudze echoed the need for stronger legislation to address the issue. He proposed that the law be reviewed to criminalise the cutting of trees, with fines that act as deterrents.

"Protecting the environment is critical to minimising the effects of climate change," Chief Tshitaudze added.

Beitbridge West legislator, Thusani Ndou, called for a collective effort, urging community members to collaborate with Government agencies in combating this problem.

Miss Muvhuso Chibi called for heightened public awareness and proactive measures, especially in urban areas.