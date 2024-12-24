Somalia and Egypt Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Maallin Fiqi, held a high-level meeting with Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, the Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Cairo.

The meeting centred on various issues including strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new cooperation opportunities.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to advance the relations between the two Nations in a strategic level, with both sides agreeing to enhance trade and economic cooperation through the Somalia-Egypt Forum, which will be held in Cairo in January 2025.

Minister Ambassador Ahmed Maalin Fiqi praised Egypt's important role in supporting Somalia's reconstruction efforts and reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to preserving Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

He reiterated Somalia's unwavering commitment to all agreements made with Egypt and emphasized the importance of continuous cooperation to achieve regional stability and progress.

On the other hand, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty once again reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity in accordance with international law. He highlighted Egypt's ongoing efforts to support Somalia's government and institutions and stressed the importance of strengthening a strong and lasting relationship between the two countries.