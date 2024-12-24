Zimbabwe: Protect Miners in Rainy Season - Minister

MINING companies must conduct thorough risk assessments and implement robust safety measures to protect their workers during the rainy season, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has said.

He told the media in Harare that all mining companies should swiftly identify potential hazards related to weather conditions.

"The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development recognises the critical role that the mining sector plays in our economy, providing jobs, supporting local communities, and contributing to national development.

"As we enter the rainy season, it is imperative that all stakeholders in the mining industry prioritise safety, environmental protection, and operational efficiency."

The rainy season usually brings extra challenges to mining operations, including increased risks of landslides, flooding, and equipment malfunctions.

Minister Chitando said mining companies had to develop clear emergency response plans for adverse weather events. The industry needed to remain committed to fostering a safe working environment while protecting the country's precious natural resources.

"Mining activities can have significant environmental impacts, particularly during heavy rains when runoff can lead to soil erosion and water contamination. The Ministry emphasises the importance of adhering to environmental regulations designed to mitigate these risks."

He also urged mining companies to adopt measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall, including flexible scheduling based on weather forecasts, ensuring proper equipment maintenance for wet conditions, and collaborating with local authorities for timely updates on weather conditions and potential hazards.

The rainy season is usually associated with increased fatalities within the mining sector with some mines collapsing due to lack of proper supporting structures.

During the rainy season, the ground will be weak and most likely to collapse.

Cases of accidents in the small-scale mining sector have been on the rise, resulting in the loss of human lives due to substandard equipment that makes it difficult to observe and adhere to standard safety practices.

Accidents in disused mines are common. Artisanal or small-scale miners defy authorities by mining in old shafts that are prone to collapse. In most cases, the abandoned shafts are not properly sealed off.

Mine incidents are not only experienced in the small-scale segment but also big mining companies although the prevalence is lower.