Zimbabwe: Harare Launches Economic Survey for Future Masterplan

24 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Harare City Council will run a two-day economic survey of markets today and on Friday aimed at shaping the upcoming Harare masterplan.

Research assistants will be deployed across markets and industrial areas from today, gathering vital data from small to medium enterprises, traders, consumers, and shopping centres.

The survey will focus on significant market locations, including Mbare-Musika, Magaba-Siyaso, Cripps Road and Seke Road intersection, Glen View Area 8 and Tynwald markets, among others.

The initiative will extend to surrounding areas such as Chitungwiza, Norton, Ruwa, and Domboshava, ensuring extensive data collection from areas outside Harare but which strongly affect Harare.

In a statement yesterday, the city council said: "We urge residents, traders, and business operators to cooperate with our research assistants, who will be identifiable by their City of Harare-branded bibs and official identity cards."

Survey teams will operate from 8am to 4pm on December 24 and December 27.

The city council highlighted the significance of public involvement in shaping Harare's future. "The master plan will not only guide future development but also ensure that Harare becomes a city that meets the needs of all its residents, traders, and businesses."

The council reassured the public that the process will adhere to ethical research practices, encouraging businesspeople to engage actively with the research teams.

This initiative represents a significant step toward modernising Harare and addressing long-standing planning challenges. Residents now have the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable vision for their city's future.

