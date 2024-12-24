Zimbabwe: Mpofu Leads the Pack At Bab Awards

FOR the second year running, Olympian Isaac Mpofu has been crowned the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) Athlete of the Year.

Mpofu had a remarkable year, participating in the 2024 Olympics, where he finished in position 19.

He also brought home a bronze medal from the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

In Ghana, Mpofu crossed the finish line in third position in a time of 1 hour 05 minutes 58 seconds.

Mpofu could not be part of the awards ceremony held at the Palace Hotel on Sunday evening as he is in camp in Binga preparing for future competitions. Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika congratulated Mpofu and the athlete on a successful year.

"I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Isaac Mpofu on being crowned the Bab Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year. This is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and perseverance. We are proud to have him as part of our athletics family."

"Mpofu's achievements are not only a reflection of his individual talent but also a testament to the hard work and commitment of our coaches, trainers, and support staff. We are grateful for their tireless efforts in helping our athletes reach their full potential," said Madanyika.

Madanyika hopes for a more successful season next year.

"As we celebrate Mpofu's success, we also recognise the achievements of all our athletes who have worked hard to represent our city and country proudly. We look forward to another successful year ahead and continue to support and nurture our athletes to reach greater heights." "I would like to thank our sponsors, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support. Your contributions have been invaluable in helping us achieve our goals, and we look forward to continuing our partnerships in the future," said Madanyika. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Most Promising Athlete award to Binga's long-distance runner Tulange Mudenda. Mudenda's impressive performances on the track have marked him as one to watch in the future.