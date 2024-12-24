Zimbabwe: Zim Launches National Master Plan for Elimination of NTDS

Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) impede economic development, perpetuate the cycle of poverty and pose a significant threat to individual lives, a senior Government official said last Friday.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Kwidini said this while officiating at the launch of the National Master Plan for the elimination of NTDs for the period 2023-2027.

NTDs are diseases of the socio economically disadvantaged and neglected people living in abject poverty.

These include schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminth infections, blinding trachoma, Human African Trypanosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, leprosy, snake bites, anthrax, foodborne trematodes, taeniasis, cysticercosis, scabies, and rabies.

"Zimbabwe has a huge burden of NTDs and our commitment to eliminating these diseases is not just a health imperative, it is a social and economic right.

"The Government of Zimbabwe recognises the negative impact of NTDs on the quality of life of the people of the country. Kwidini said the launch is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve the health and well-being of the citizens.

"NTD affects millions of people worldwide, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable and the hard to reach populations," he said.

"However, Government , with support from its partners, has taken a step towards eliminating NTDs. This is evidenced by the significant progress being made through mass treatment of affected populations, surgeries conducted in endemic areas, and the strategic implementation of key activities, such as improvements in health education across the country."

He said the NTD elimination Master Plan outlines a strategic approach to address four major diseases namely Lymphatic Filariasis (commonly known as Elephantiasis), intestinal worms (including tapeworms and hookworms), Bilharzia, and blinding trachoma.

"Other important NTDs in Zimbabwe include Sleeping Sickness, snake envenomation, leprosy, rabies, and taeniasis," he added. Deputy Minister Kwidini said the NTDs initiative by health development partners dovetails with the government mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

"As the country moves towards achieving Vision 2030 by availing universal health coverage, the WASH programme is largely supported by the Presidential borehole scheme where 35 000 boreholes are drilled across the country in order to provide clean drinking water to all communities," he said.

Deputy Minister Kwidini further said the NTD programme working with the National Institute of Health Research has made tremendous strides since the inception of the program in 2020, including conducting baseline surveys for all the four major NTDs.

"Several other agency surveys are being conducted and Zimbabwe will soon be validated to have eliminated Blinding Trachoma and Lymphatic Filariasis before the 2030 cut-off date," he said.